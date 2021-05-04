Declare health emergency in Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress Party has demanded that health emergency should be declared in Telangana and a doctor should be appointed as the next health minister.

AICC spokesperson Dr. Sravan in a letter written to the chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is getting worst. The government should declare a health emergency in the state and establish COVID-19 war in every district level. He added that the portfolio of health ministry should be given to a professional health care worker or to a doctor.

The party has demanded that free vaccinations for all age groups should be carried out in the state. The party also demanded that the COVID-19 treatment should be included in the Aarogyasri scheme for the benefit of the poor people.

The spokesperson said that the state government should allot more funds for the government-run hospitals and the chief minister’s relief fund information and expenses should be made public.