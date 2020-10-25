Decomposed body of girl found in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 : The decomposed body of a girl, around 17 years of age, was found at a room in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Sunday, police said.

“The body was found in a highly decomposed state from Leprosy complex. The girl

was residing there with her relative, who returned after 2-3 days and discovered the body. Later, she raised the alarm”, said a police official.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is on, police added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.