Deep Sidhu withdraws ‘security’ plea from court

New Delhi, Feb 26 : Punjabi actor-turned singer Deep Sidhu, an accused in the Republic Day violence case, has withdrawn an application seeking security in the jail premises after he was shifted to a separate cell.

Sidhu’s lawyer Abhishek Gupta told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar, “We are withdrawing the plea for security because he is already being kept in a separate cell.”

His second application for “fair and impartial investigation” and for police to take some data on record will be taken up for hearing at 12 p.m. Friday. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

On February 23, the court sent the accused to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the Red Fort violence during farmers’ tractor rally against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally. During the clash, a section of protesters entered the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that Sidhu was the ‘main instigator’ of the violence.

Sidhu is facing charges of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, culpable homicide among various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

