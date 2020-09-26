Deepika appears before NCB in drugs case related to SSR

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the city for questioning in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Padukone and KWAN talent management agency’s Karishma Prakash is being interrogated currently and they being are confronted with each other on their individual statements in the matter.

Karishma Prakash, an employee at KWAN, has also been questioned in the past.

The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Rajput’s death case, had on Wednesday summoned actors Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in the matter.

Notably, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was also questioned in the case earlier this week.

The statement of actor Rakulpreet Singh has already been recorded by the NCB SIT in the case. Shruti Modi, the former business manager of actor Rajput, has also been questioned by the NCB in the case in the past as well.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the actor’s death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

