Deepika Padukone is bitten by the ‘pawri’ bug, here’s a proof

Mumbai: The world is currently in a ‘pawri’ mood after a funny video of a Pakistani teenage influencer Dananeerr Mobeen went crazily viral on social media. People all around the world have started a meme fest and are coming up with their own versions of the ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ track.

Even celebrities are not leaving a chance to join the bandwagon and are coming up with their own version of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’. After Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, Bollywood’s queen Deepika Padukone is the latest one to join the trend.

Deepika Padukone on thursday took to her Instagram and shared a meme which had pictures from her childhood days and she chronologically captioned the pictures “Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hai aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain.” Deepika Padukone, sharing the aforementioned meme on social media, asked: “Who made this?”. Check it out below:

For the unversed, the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ actually became viral in India after musician Yashraj Mukhate this line up and created a mashup of it, in which Dananeer can be heard saying “Yeh humari car hain, aur yaha pe humari pawri (as in party) ho rahi hai.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. She currently awaits the release of the sports film ’83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev. She will also be seen in Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan and in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.