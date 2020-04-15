menu
Deepika Padukone ‘started young’ as a style diva!

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: April 15, 2020, 4:50 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been a diva since childhood, and she has shared a picture to prove it.

The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to post a vintage childhood image to prove that her career “started young”, leaving her fans in complete awe.

In the image, Deepika is looking cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat and is posing like a pro with a big smile.

View this post on Instagram

Started young…🙈

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

“Started young…,” she wrote as a caption for the picture.

Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a “Masterchef” and is treating her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to scrumptious meals. They keep on giving their fans a glimpse into their private moments through social media.

Source: IANS

