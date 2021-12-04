Deepika shares what she finds most attractive about Ranveer

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 4th December 2021 4:04 pm IST
Ranveer, Deepika's latest pic is all things love, seen yet?
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples, as the duo never misses a chance to express their love for each other publically.

On Saturday, Deepika posted a special husband appreciation post for her better half and it’s adorable.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Deepika shared a post that read, “Nothing is more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel like you’re dumb for not knowing it already.”

Along with it, the ‘Piku’ actor wrote, “#HusbandAppreciationPost @ranveersingh.”

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 14. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, on their work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83’ after their last film together, ‘Padmaavat’.

