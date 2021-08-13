Defamation case filed by Azharuddin is motivated: HCA Secretary

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 13th August 2021 11:37 pm IST
Apex Council of HCA issues show cause notice to Azharuddin; levels serious charges
Mohammed Azharuddin

Hyderabad: The secretary of Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Guruva Reddy today alleged that the president of HCA Mohammad Azharuddin lodged a defamation case against him as he questioned the irregularities committed by the former Indian cricketer. The case is motivated against the HCA.

He made these remarks while talking to media persons after appearing before the court in Nampally. Speaking on the occasion he said that Azharuddin had sued him for ₹2 crore . He demanded the central government to reopen the match fixing cases filed against Azhar and inquire into it with the help of CBI.

He said that they had filed their counter in the defamation case and added that Azhar had not yet replied to their counter so far . He alleged that Azhar was also not following the instructions of BCCI.

