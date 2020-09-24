Defence Authorities urge GHMC officials to finalise alternate route to Gough Road

Secunderabad: The Defence authorities on Wednesday asked the Telangana government to finalize a plan for the construction of a alternate route from the AOC to Gough Road in order to mitigate the difficulties of residents living in Secunderabad and the cantonment areas.

To this effect, Defence authorities have carried out meetings with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) and requested the state government to also freeze the requirements of defence land, so that the case can be suitably considered by the Ministry of Defence (MOD), for the benefit of citizens.

According to Defence authorities, the requirements conveyed by GHMC officials have been varying over a period of time leading to an inability to consider the case. Lack of urgency on the part of the GHMC officials to implement the directions of the High Court of Telangana passed in 2014 has led to continuous suffering of the residents by way of denying the use of alternate roads.

A joint survey with Revenue department officials for finalising the land requirements has now been completed at the behest of Defence officials, who have been pursuing the state government to finalise the requirements of defence land and forward the proposal to the MOD. Further, a meeting of Defence officials with the GHMC Commissioner to expedite the process has been scheduled for September 26 2020.

Defence authorities are hopeful that the state government will be able to construct the alternate route to Gough Road which has been delayed by over six years despite the High Court having directed the state government to do so in 2014.