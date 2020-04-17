menu
Defying lockdown, hundreds attend temple event in Kalaburagi

Posted by Sameer Published: April 17, 2020, 10:48 am IST
Kalaburagi: Hundreds of people participated in the Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival in Chitapur village on Thursday, violating the lockdown orders.

100-150 took part in chariot pulling procession

“Today at 6.30 am, around 100-150 people had come near Siddalingeshwara temple for about 20 mintues and took part in chariot pulling procession,” Superintendent of Police Lada Martin told ANI.

A case has been registered against 20 people and further investigation is going to ascertain more details related to the religious gathering.

Sub-inspector suspended

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector has been suspended.

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 315

Source: ANI

