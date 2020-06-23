Degree admissions in Telangana: DOST releases schedule

Hyderabad: Degree admission in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the month of July. This year, DOST ID can be generated using T App Folio.

As per the schedule released by Degree Online Service, Telangana (DOST), the registration of applications for Phase I can be made from 1st to 14th July 2020.

Candidates can exercise web options from 6th to 15th July 2020. After verification of certificates, Phase I seat allotment will be made on 22nd July 2020.

After the completion of Phase I, Phase II and III will be held.

Registration on DOST website

Candidates must link Aadhaar cards with mobile numbers before registering on DOST through T App Folio Mobile App. They may also visit DOST Helpline Center (HLC) or MeeSeva Center.

On T App Folio, candidates have to enter BIE hall ticket number, date of birth, Aadhaar card number and mobile number. Upon verification of details along with authentication of live photograph, DOST ID will be generated.

The registration fee is Rs. 200.

Upon successful registration, candidates will get DOST ID and PIN that should be kept confidentially till the end of the admission process.

Reservation, income certificates

In order to claim reservation, candidates have to enter Caste Certificate Number. Other certificates including income certificate must be uploaded online.

In order to resolve the issues of the candidates, an online grievance system has been introduced. WhatsApp Chatbot has been integrated with DOST.

To interact with Chatbot, the candidates have to send ‘Hi’ message on WhatsApp to number 7901002200.