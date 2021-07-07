Degree, engineering exams will be conducted in offline mode: TSCHE

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has made it clear that the degree and engineering exams will be conducted in offline mode. This clarification came a day after hundreds of students of Osmania University (OU) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University (JNTU) held protests demanding the cancellation of exams.

According to a report published in New Indian Express, the chairperson of TSCHE T Papi Reddy announced that there will be no change in the schedule of examinations.

Speaking to media person, he said, “when students can gather for protest, why can’t they appear for the examinations?”.

Earlier, hundreds of students have protested against in-person examinations due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also staged a protest in front of the residence of Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Demanding that the exams be conducted online, they alleged that as all the students are not vaccinated, conducting exams at this point in time is nothing less than taking risks.

Meanwhile, Telangana High Court on Monday refused to intervene in the issue. The court refused to take up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for hearing.

It may be mentioned that the JNTU degree and engineering exams began on Monday whereas, the OU exams started on Tuesday.

NSUI leaders tried to stop candidates from appearing for exams. However, police quick action ensured the smooth conduct of the examination.