Dejected Ex-Hotel worker climbs up tower at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in Basheerbagh after a former worker of Hotel climbed up a Tower at LB Stadium and threatened of committing suicide.

Soon after the news of a person climbing up tower reached police, teams of Saifabad police and Disaster Response Force swung into action and started convincing the person.

After three hours of Drama, the police succeeded in getting him down. Soon after the person got down the police have taken into custody and shifted him to police station. “Aggrieved with the reported injustice meted out to him, Venkatesham had climbed up the tower, he was brought down b our men” said ACP Saifabad Venugopal Reddy.

During the enquiries, it is revealed that Venkatesham a native of Odisha was dejected after he was sacked from job in Hotel Bawarchi at RTC X Roads in city. Although he approached labour department he did not reprive. In order catch attention of the authorities concern Venkatesh resorted to nuisance by climbing up the tower. The Police have taken up investigation.