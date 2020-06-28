Delhi: 450-bed Burari hospital allocated for COVID-19 treatment

New Delhi: The Council of Ministers on Saturday approved to make the under-construction 450-bed Burari hospital as fully functional COVID-19 hospital.

The Delhi government said the Council of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Health and Family Department to make 450 beds of under constriction Burari Hospital as fully functional COVID-19 hospital in the shortest possible time in a phased manner, that is, 150 beds in one week.

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi government has prepared 13,500 beds including the ones in hotels and banquet halls.

“In the last one week, the number of beds occupied has been around 6,000 despite almost 3,000 new cases daily as they do not require hospitalisation. COVID-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them don’t require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,500 beds ready,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the government has sanctioned funds to increase beds in a hospital situated in Burari.

“I think we will need ICU beds in the future. So we are working on that. We held a cabinet meeting in which we have sanctioned funds for the increase of 400 beds in a hospital in Burari,” he said.

Delhi has reported 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 80,188 on Saturday.

Source: ANI