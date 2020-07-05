Delhi 556 short of 1 lakh in COVID-19 tally

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday was just 556 short of hitting 1 lakh in its COVID-19 tally. Delhi witnessed a spike of 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its total tally to 99,444, according to the Delhi government’s daily bulletin.

As many as 3,083 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 71,339 people have recovered, 25,038 are active cases and 3,067 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

9,873 RT-PCR and 13,263 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted. In total, 6,43,504 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 456 containment zones.

Currently, 5,356 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,301 beds, 1,726 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres and 148 in the dedicated COVID Health Centres. Over 15,564 people are under home isolation.

Earlier today, the Delhi government announced that it has nearly tripled ICU beds in key hospitals like LNJP, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital among others.

