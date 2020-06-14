Delhi to add 5,000 more beds for COVID-19 patients: CM

New Delhi: Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, all the small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the national capital have been converted into corona-special hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Under this scheme, 10 to 49-bed nursing homes are being made as ‘COVID-19 Nursing Homes’.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the bed capacity for treating coronavirus patients in Delhi will be increased by 5000.

He said, “With this decision of the Delhi government, more than 5,000 beds will be available for coronavirus patients. In the next few days, our officials will talk to the owner of every nursing home and also solve their problems.”

Kejriwal has also appealed to doctors for voluntarily joining Delhi government’s tele-medicine helpline as people of Delhi need them in this difficult time.

The Delhi government added, corona patients will also be treated at the six five-star hotels in the capital.

These include Pullman Hotel & Resort at Indira Gandhi Airport, Hotel Crowne Plaza at Okhla, Hotel Surya at New Friends Colony, Hotel Siddharth at Rajendra Place, Hotel Jitesh at Pusa Road and Hotel Sheraton at Saket.

These five-star hotels have been linked with Delhi’s Apollo, Batra, Max, Gangaram, and BL Kapoor hospitals.

The five-star hotels will provide rooms for treatment of corona patients besides facilities such as housekeeping, food and disinfecting the premises.

Source: IANS

