Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ for second consecutive day

New Delhi: The pollution level in Delhi remained in the very poor category for the second consecutive day with the Air Quality Index crossing 300 mark in the morning on Tuesday, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

At 8 in the morning, the overall AQI of Delhi docked at 308 with the major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city at 140 and 75, respectively.

The organisation further stated in its bulletin that “AQI is likely to be in the lower to middle end of very poor category on February 19. Air quality improvement to the poor category is forecasted for February 20.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded moderate fog in isolated parts of Delhi such as Palam and Delhi University with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.