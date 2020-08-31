Delhi: Asha, Anganwadi workers to accelerate immunisation drive

New Delhi, Aug 31 : Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday chaired a review meeting for vaccination and facilitation of medical services through Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) and Anganwadi workers (AWW) in the community.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) and the Department of Health (DOH).

After the meeting, Gautam said: “In view of Covid-19, it is essential to protect yourself and others around you, as the care and precaution is the utmost priority but child immunization program is a necessity to keep the future of children healthy and safe.”

Gautam said that DWCD has been directed to start the process of vaccination and immunisation with all necessary precautions with the help of Asha and Anganwadi workers.

The Minister further said that the ongoing activity of immunisation was disrupted due to Covid-19 lockdown but after the partial Unlock, the immunisation has been considered an essential aspect for which a decision has been taken to restore the facilities to children in the best possible manner.

He informed that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has a vital role as it supports organising immunisation camps every month.

Gautam said that the DWCD through its 10,000 Anganwadi centres in the national capital plays an important role in getting the children enrolled in the centres immunised.

“This is done by holding immunisation camp in each Anganwadi centre every month in coordination with the Health Department,” he said.

In September, the DWCD and the Department of Health will start the immunisation programme.

“Under this, the Anganwadi workers will facilitate the medical functionaries for the outreach program for immunisation. The AWW and Anganwadi Helpers (AWH) will help Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) to organise and co-ordinate immunization camps in the capital,” Gautam said.

He said the immunisation camp will be organised once a month at each Anganwadi centre.

“During the immunisation camp, the AWW and AWH will mobilise the children due to immunisation. One attendant with each child must be ensured by the AWW at the time of immunisation. For the immunisation programme, proper social distancing with all the safety measures will be ensured,” Gautam added.

