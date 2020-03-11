Delhi Assembly special session on NRC, corona on Friday

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Delhi government will on Friday convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss NRC and the COVID-19 situation, official said.

The Delhi Cabinet took the decision on Wednesday in a meeting headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“A special session of the Assembly has been called on March 13 over the NRC issue. Coronavirus will also be discussed in the special session,” an official told IANS.

While the decision on the Budget session is yet to be finalised, it is likely to take place around March 25, the official added.