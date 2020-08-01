Delhi-based Muslims celebrate safe, humble Eid

By Siddhi Jain

Aug 1 (IANSlife) Indians like nothing more than their festivals, they celebrate brotherhood and bring communities together. However, COVID-19 has been a dampener on festivities this year, making it tough for people to meet and enjoy the spirit of the occasion. Eid is no exception.

Eid-al-Adha or Bakri-Eid, which in India is being celebrated on Saturday, will be a subdued affair, with most people choosing to pray within the safety of their homes.

Sarwar Borah, a media professional who also writes a blog ‘Delhi Explore’, told IANSlife, “The practice of ‘Qurbaani’ has for long been a medium for donation to madrasas. We give a major portion of the meat to the madrasa students. This year, I didn’t see any goat in my society. Perhaps, families will make arrangements for the madrasas to sacrifice on their behalf.”

“Prayer is also associated with festivities. During Eid-ul-Fitr, for the first time in our entire lives, we did not go to the mosques as is the case with all devotees. Although religious places are open in Unlock 2, as responsible citizens, we don’t think it is right to step out to pray so we keep the festivities simple.”

Asked if people may be celebrating online, he said, “People might be gathering on video platforms online for family and friends, but not for prayer.”

Nawaal Shaab, a student and a resident of west Delhi, said on the phone, “Traditionally, on Eid-al-Adha, we would get up in the morning, offer namaaz (prayers) and go to the mosque, or madrasa, or an orphanage to sacrifice a goat (‘qurbaani’). The meat is then shared among the participating family, relatives not involved in the sacrifice, and the needy people like those of the orphanage. At home, we cook the meat and consume it. Sewaiyan are also made. This Eid is more hectic than the previous ones (Eid-ul-Fitr or Mithi Eid). Guests often visit in the evening.”

“This year is not like normal times. So we and many Muslim families have decided not to do the qurbaani this year, and instead distribute alms and groceries among the needy.”

Art curator Erum Khan bats for charity close to home, this Eid. “Look around you, are there any groups or individuals who might need essentials? Covid times are strange times, and they call for people stepping up and coming to the aid of others. Instead of purchasing expensive goats to sacrifice, or splurging on new costly clothes as is the practice during Eid, why not use that money for something better this year?” she concludes.

–IANSlife

