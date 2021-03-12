Delhi breathes foul air, to improve with expected rain

New Delhi, March 12 : The national capital on Friday recorded the air quality index in the ‘poor’ category due to dust, but the Ministry of Earth Sciences said that expected rainfall is expected to lower it down.

“Thunderstorms with gusty winds and local dust lifting are likely at isolated places today. Expected rainfall is likely to contribute to AQI positively through wet deposition,” according to Ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Delhi has AQI of 218 microgram per cubic meter. It is likely to improve to the moderate category tomorrow and shift to poor on March 14 and 15. AQI within the limit of 0-5 is regarded as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The officials have advised sensitive people to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occurs.

Out of 39 pollution monitoring stations in the capital city, the one in Narela recorded the highest AQI at 315, followed by Bawana at 303 microgram per cubic meter.

Residents of Delhi’s neighbouring regions – Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida are also breathing poor quality of air. Ghaziabad has the worst air quality amongst all at 270 microgram per cubic meter.

