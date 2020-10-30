Delhi contractor held hostage in UP rescued, 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 30 : A Delhi contractor dealing in stone works, who was abducted by one of his employees and his accomplices over non-payment of dues, was rescued and three persons arrested in the case, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Ramesh Chandra’s wife had complained to police that he had gone to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh for some work on October 23. She however received a call the next day that he had been abducted.

A case under Section 365 of the IPC was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station.

“On the basis of technical surveillance, our team reached Resua in Sitapur district, from where Ramesh, a resident of Panchsheel Park, was rescued,” said DCP (South) Atul Thakur.

Those arrested on Wednesday are Irfan and Bablu of Resua and Aziz Ali of Jahangirabad in Bulandshahr district.

“Irfan said that he worked for Ramesh in Delhi and both had some dispute over payment of wages,” the officer added.

In order to teach Ramesh a lesson, the accused hatched an abduction plan and asked Ramesh to visit Lakhimpur Kheri for some stone work contract. He was abducted when he reached Lakhimpur and held hostage at some unknown place.

The accused also allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh in ransom. A car used in the commission of the crime was also seized by police.

