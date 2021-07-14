Delhi couple carry woman’s chopped dead body in bags; captured on CCTV

New Delhi: In quite a disturbing incident, a couple in the national capital was trying to dispose the body of an elderly woman they had killed by chopping her corpse into pieces and carrying them in bags.

The deceased was their neighbor and the couple spent the entire night in her home cleaning the blood after chopping her body, the police said.

CCTV visuals from their neighborhood show two persons carrying bags, which allegedly contained the chopped body, outside a building.

According to a report by NDTV, Anil Arya had borrowed ₹ 1.5 lakh from Kavita, his 72-year-old neighbour in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh. The event management professional and his wife allegedly killed her on the night on June 30 as Kavita had been asking them to return her money. The elderly woman was punched and strangled.

The chilling crime took place when she was alone at home.

The couple then cut her body into three pieces, filled them in three bags and threw them in a drain in Najafgarh, senior police officer Santosh Kumar Meena told NDTV.

The couple was at their neighbour’s home between 9 pm on June 30 to 5 am the next day.

Before dumping the body in the drain, they removed jewelry from the woman’s body. They pawned the jewellery at a popular finance company and took ₹ 70,000 in return, the police said.

“The woman’s daughter-in-law came to us with a complaint on July 3 saying she is missing and that her home is locked. On July 7, she came back to us saying the woman’s neighbour too is missing. We immediately filed a case of abduction and sent a team to track the neighbour,” Mr Meena said.

The couple was tracked down to Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and arrested on Monday. Police retrieved the woman’s body from the drain on the same day.