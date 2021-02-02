Delhi court grants bail to Journalist Mandeep Punia, arrested from farmers’ protest

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba observed that the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only

By PTI|   Published: 2nd February 2021 5:28 pm IST
Journalist Mandeep Punia before he was produced before the court on Sunday afternoon. (Twitter)

New Delhi: A Delhi court today granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested from Singhu border during farmers’ protest on Sunday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba observed that the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only.

Hence, there is no possibility that accused/ applicant can influence any of the police officials, the judge said.

Punia was arrested by police in an FIR registered under various sections including 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC. The court directed Punia not to leave the country without its prior permission.

Accused shall not indulge into similar offence or any other offence in the event of release on bail. Accused shall not tamper with the evidences in any manner, it said.

It further directed that the accused shall join the investigations as and when required by the investigating agency.

