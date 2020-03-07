Delhi court reserves order in CBI bribery case

A+ A-

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the cognizance of charge sheet filed in CBI bribery case, in which former special director Rakesh Asthana was recently given a clean chit.

“Order will be pronounced at 3 p.m. today,” Special CBI Judge Sanjiv Agarwal said.

The CBI had, on October 15, 2018, registered an FIR against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from an accused probed by him in return for ensuring relief and had given a clean chit in the case.

The complaint was filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana who was being probed by Asthana as part of a probe into money laundering by meat exporter, Moin Qureshi.

The charge sheet, filed on February 11, had only arrayed “middleman” Manoj Prasad as accused.

Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who were arrested in 2018 and later released on bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet since there was not enough evidence to make them an accused.