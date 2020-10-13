Delhi court summons CBI DIG for ‘assaulting’ agency’s prosecutor

New Delhi, Oct 13 : A Delhi court has issued summons to a CBI DIG for alleged physical assault on the agency’s prosecutor for the reported delay in the framing of charges against CM’s former Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar in a corruption case.

Central Bureau of Investigation’s prosecutor Sunil Kumar Verma accused Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vats of beating him inside the latter’s office on October 9 morning, following which Verma filed a complaint at the Lodhi Road police station the same day for action against the accused.

In his police complaint, Verma said: “On October 9, as soon as I entered his office, he punched me in the face after asking my name. He then asked me to sit down to have a chat. I walked out of his room and started shouting that I have been assaulted. I want you to take appropriate action.”

On October 12, while appearing in the corruption case, Verma informed the court about the unsavoury incident.

Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma of Rouse Avenue court took cognisance of the accusation and summoned DIG Vats on October 19.

Rajendra Kumar, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was accused of awarding Delhi government’s contracts of Rs 9.5 crore to private firm Endeavour Systems Private Limited. He was arrested in 2016 but later granted bail.

