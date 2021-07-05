Delhi: Dy CM defends Ambedkar University student for criticising govt

New Delhi:Defending right to freedom of speech, deputy chief minister of Manish Sisodia criticized Ambedkar University, Delhi today for slapping a fine of Rs. 5000 on a student for criticizing the unequal disbursement of reservation seats in the varsities.

The student in question was fined for using “distasteful language” against the university, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an online post.

In a press note on Monday, Mr. Sisodia stated that “no actions should be taken against any student for expressing an opinion different from the Government or University, unless said statement damages the social fabric of the country or is against our constitutional values.”

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) emphasized that the student was fined for an online protest against the university’s fee hike policy and inefficient implementation of the reservation policy.

Sisodia further said that universities should be safe spaces for students and that they should be punished for exercising their right to free speech.

“If voices of criticism and dissent cannot be expressed against political leaders in our country, then we are no longer a democracy but a dictatorship.” he added.

Sisodia asked of the Principle Secretary to look into the matter and ensure that the fine on the student gets revoked and no further action against her be carried out.