Delhi govt converts 4 pvt hospitals into dedicated Omicron centres

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th December 2021 6:29 pm IST
Delhi govt converts 4 pvt hospitals into dedicated Omicron centres
Amid concerns over the COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into Omicron dedicated centres.

New Delhi: Amid concerns over the COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into Omicron dedicated centres.

The four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad).

A total of five hospitals in Delhi including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) will now provide the treatment for the Omicron variant.

MS Education Academy

As many as 101 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far have been detected across 11 States and Union Territories. Out of which 10 cases are reported in Delhi.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button