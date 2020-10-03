Delhi govt initiative for proper nutrition to lactating women

New Delhi, Oct 3 : To improve public service delivery in Delhi, including for lactating women, a new initiative of the Chief Minister’s Aanganwadi Monitoring Committees has been started online.

On this occasion, 233 ward-level members of newly-formed Chief Minister’s Aanganwadi Monitoring Committees gathered for discussion for an online webinar. Delhi’s Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam also participated in this webinar organised at the conclusion of Nutrition Month 2020.

On the occasion, he also released an e-booklet edition of the information booklet titled ‘Care and Healthy Eating for Women and Children and Adolescents based on Nutrition’.

Gautam appealed to the members of the Women and Child Development Department to continue efforts to reduce malnutrition among women and children in Delhi. He appreciated the excellent work done in the month on behalf of the groups engaged in this work.

He said during the nutrition month, the employees of the Women and Child Development Department worked to spread door-to-door communication in the capital. Under this programme, activities were started to create awareness about proper nutrition in pregnant women and lactating mothers and children.

The department identified malnourished children, close monitoring of work being done in Aanganwadi centres, availability of ration at homes for the beneficiaries of the government scheme, giving necessary diet to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

