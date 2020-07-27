Delhi govt launches web portal to generate more jobs

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday launched a web portal to make job opportunities available to those who lost employment due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a move aimed at reviving the capital’s economy.

The web portal — http://jobs.delhi.gov.in – can be used by those looking for jobs and also for employers looking to recruit people. It will be called a ‘Rozgar Bazar’, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a digital press conference.

“Those who are looking to recruit people for jobs can go to the website and update their requirement. Job seekers can also go there and update their qualification, experience and requirement,” the Chief Minister added.

He said that the move will immensely help businesses, construction companies, professional and shopkeepers in the capital city. “It is a big step towards bridging the gap between job seekers and providers.”

Kejriwal also requested the labourers who had migrated to their states during the lockdown to come back and resume their jobs. “A lot of migrant labourers have now started coming back. I request the rest to come back as the situation is stable in Delhi.”

The Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said that the service is free and warned middlemen not to seek money from people. “Businessmen, construction companies and skill centres are also requested to register.”

Rai also asked people to help those who do not know how to operate the website. The Delhi government also showed a procedural video to help people understand how to apply.

A person can first Google the website, select one of the two options – if you are on the lookout for jobs then select ‘I want a job’ or else click on ‘I want to hire’, enter mobile number, put the OTP, select job category, build a profile and submit.

“Select the job you like and connect to the employer with the help of a call or WhatsApp,” the video showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM also asserted that a special order will be taken out on Monday to allow hawkers to resume their work.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.