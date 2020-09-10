Delhi govt to focus on skill development: Sisodia

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the focus will be on skill development in the second tenure of the AAP government.

Sisodia while visiting ITI schools in Delhi, said, “Delhi has laid a strong foundation for school education. Now, concrete steps are being taken to lift the capital as well as the nation from the economic downturn by encouraging skill development and entrepreneurship.”

During his visit to ITI schools in Hari Nagar and Tilak Nagar, he inquired about the educational activities, functioning, and requirements of both the institutions.

Delhi government in 2019 had passed the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Bill and now DSEU will coordinate with different foreign institutions for various courses and knowledge sharing.

Sisodia has planned to visit all the ITI, polytechnic, and skill development centres in Delhi over the next few weeks to understand their needs and what is required to bring them up to global standards of excellence.

Sisodia said, “The Delhi government has taken significant steps for skill development and soon we will see its results. Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University will set an example not only for our country but for the whole world. It is our endeavour that every child should get vocational education as per his or her interest and ability so that they can achieve great success in their careers.”

As per Delhi government every student will be fully equipped with an adequate understanding of the modern technology and practical training as per the requirement of the industry.

Due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi is fully committed to providing adequate skills and entrepreneurship needed for the economic upliftment of the country.

“Under this, along with the skills training, apprenticeship opportunities will also be given. The main goal will be to provide better placement and attractive salaries to all trainees while winning the trust of the industrial institutions. Financial assistance and scholarships will be available for the students,” added Sisodia.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.