Delhi govt to give Rs 5 lakhs for death due to lack of oxygen

Amount will be an add-on to the already-announced Rs 50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to COVID-19 infection

By Sameer|   Updated: 28th May 2021 7:40 am IST
New Delhi: Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others, at Old Seemapuri Cremation Ground in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will give compensation amount of up to Rs 5 lakh to families of those COVID patients who died due to lack of oxygen.

This amount will be an add-on to the already-announced Rs 50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to COVID-19 infection.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has formed a committee of six doctors to prepare the framework of the compensation.

The committee will decide the framework based on which a maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given.

It will have the right to examine any documents related to oxygen supply, stock, and storage from the hospital concerned.

This committee will send its report to the Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi, on a weekly basis.

