Delhi HC appoints mediator in L&L Partner law firm dispute

New Delhi, Oct 16 : The high-profile dispute between Rajiv K. Luthra and Mohit Saraf, the two equity partners of capital-based law firm L&L Partner, reached the Delhi High Court on Friday with both the parties agreeing for mediation in the matter.

After a detailed hearing, a single judge bench of Justice V. Kameswar Rao appointed senior advocate Sriram Panchu as the mediator.

Fixing October 20 as the next date of hearing in the matter, the court asked the litigants to explore ways through mediation to amicably resolve the dispute.

The two senior-most partners at L&L Partners have been engaged in a lingering dispute over the dilution of the firm’s equity. Saraf had sought interim orders from the High Court regarding the alleged termination of his partnership by Luthra.

The main contention in Saraf’s plea before the Delhi High Court is that he cannot be summarily thrown out of the firm using strong-arm tactics.

Saraf’s petition was filed by Sandeep Das, advocate on record. Saraf’s team of lawyers also comprised senior counsel Arvind Nigam and Dayan Krishnan. Luthra’s team was led by senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Neeraj Kishan Kaul.

