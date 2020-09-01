Delhi HC directs authorities to resolve water-logging issue

New Delhi, Aug 31 : The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed off a petition seeking a permanent solution to water-logging problems in the national capital during the rainy season. It directed the authorities to act on the matter and decide on it in accordance with the law.

“We hereby direct the respondent authorities concerned to decide the representation of the petitioner in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies applicable to the facts of the case,” said a division bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan while disposing off a petition seeking a permanent solution to the water-logging problems in the capital during the rainy season.

The petition was filed by an organisation ‘Anti-Corruption Council of India’ through advocates Hussain Mueen Farooq, B Sudha and A K Singh. The petitioner submitted that the respondents have not shown interest in making proper arrangements for solving the problem of water-logging and have been ignoring the plight of Delhiites.

The plea sought directions to the Delhi government and others to make arrangements to prevent water-logging and sought to ensure proper cleaning and maintenance of the drainage and sewerage systems in a time-bound manner.

The plea said there should be adequate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives due to water-logging and persons whose houses have been damaged should also be adequately compensated.

Source: IANS

