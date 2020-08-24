Delhi HC extends interim orders till October 31

New Delhi, Aug 24 : The Delhi High Court on Monday extended all the interim orders passed by it and its subordinate courts till October 31 in both criminal and civil matters pending before it.

The directions were passed by a three-judge bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh. The orders were passed keeping in view the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will extend it till the end of October,” the three-judge bench said.

The interim orders include interim bail, parole, etc. While hearing the matter, Chief Justice D. N. Patel said, “We will be slowly starting the physical hearing with the consent of all.”

On March 25, the High Court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and all district courts in the national capital in the wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed amid the outbreak of the pandemic.

While the limited functioning of the courts continued, the interim orders were given three extensions. The latest extension was set to expire on August 31.

