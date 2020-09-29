Delhi HC orders day-to-day hearing in 2G appeal case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered day to day hearing in the 2G appeal case while allowing the plea of CBI and ED seeking early hearing on their appeal challenging the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi stated that hearing in this regard will commence from October 5 on a day-to-day basis, till further order.

All the respondents in the matter including former Telecom Minister A Raja, businessman Shahid Balwa and others had strongly opposed the application of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for early hearing in the 2G appeal case in Delhi High Court.

Advocate Sanjay Jain, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), who appeared for CBI, argued that the matter has a substantial public interest and as the judge who has heard the matter is due to demit office on November 30 this year, the court may grant an early hearing and hear the matter expeditiously.

Advocate Manu Sharma appearing for A Raja has argued that there was no cause to grant an out-of-turn urgent hearing to the appeals moved by CBI and ED amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The investigation agency has only spoken about public interest in their application but has not substantiated the same with arguments, he said.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal along with Advocates Mudit Jain and Anshul Agarwal representing Shahid Balwa and several others have vehemently opposed the application and stated that CBI has not explained as to why the appeal filed by them should be given precedence over appeals against conviction due to which the accused persons are languishing in jail especially for the year.

Source: ANI