Delhi: Highest-spike ever in daily COVID tally, infection rate approaches 10%

New Delhi, Oct 29 : Delhi continued to witness an unprecedented rise in the number of daily infections on Thursday as well. According to a health department bulletin, the national capital recorded 5,739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike till date, taking the total case-load to over 3.75 lakh with 27 new fatalities pushing the death count in the national capital to 6,423.

This is the highest single-day figure Delhi reported since pandemic struck the country. The national capital, which is battling the third wave of infections, has been logging over 5,000 cases daily for the past two days while the daily tally has remained above 4,000 since October 23.

A day ago, Delhi reported 5,673 new infections and 40 deaths. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 4,853 new infections and 44 deaths. The number of fresh cases recorded on Monday stood at 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday, while the figures were 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

The cases on Thursday came out of the 60,124 tests conducted the previous day. The tally of active cases today rose to 30,952 from 29,378 of the previous day. The infection rate remained at 9.55% and Case Fatality Rate stood at 1.71%.

With the onset of the festive season , the unprecedented spike has raised concerns, especially when the national Covid tally has shown a steady decline.

The Health Ministry had expressed its concern about the spike in Delhi’s cases and is expected to hold a meeting with top officials of the UT government to chalk out a strategy for prevention and suppression of the Covid spread, the officials had said on Tuesday.

The unwanted record spike has coincided with an extended festive season and the onset of winter. Medical experts have suggested that the Covid-19 virus could become even more potent and fatal as the temperature drops.

The increase in Covid cases has also been linked to worsening pollution in the national capital, which is preparing for its annual bout with “severe” and “hazardous” air quality levels.

Meanwhile, the daily national Covid tally of India is on a constant decline for over a week, which had been reporting close to one lakh cases daily till last month. As per the experts, the country has passed its peak but a surge is looming over in view of festivity and laxity observed in the public.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.