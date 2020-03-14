Delhi homes were ‘professionally bombed’: Paracha

A+ A-

New Delhi: At an Anjuman-e-Haider event in the capital, prominent Supreme Court lawyer Mahmood Paracha alleged that the Delhi riots were a well laid out plot with the utmost precision.

The advocate mentioned that upon visiting the homes of victims, he realized that their erstwhile abodes were professionally destroyed with bombs. Bringing down these homes require precise techniques through which explosive are placed at the beams which wipe out a home completely.

Due to the sheer proficiency with which many homes were brought down, he demanded that the investigation of this incident should be monitored by the Supreme Court in the presence of the Court’s sitting judge or a retired judge.

“It is clear that the Delhi police has put in its efforts to create this havoc in the capital city. Senior officers of Delhi police were seen with Kapil Mishra,” stated Paracha.

DCP North East Vivek Prakash Surya was seen with Mishra while he was delivering a speech. Plus, Kapil Mishra’s videos of unloading stones with trucks have been uncovered.

Besides the collusion with the Delhi police, the deputing of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Modi’s right-hand man in security matters, to control this critical situation only raised further questions about this conspiracy.

Keeping these facts, in mind Parcha emphasized the need for the Supreme Court to monitor this entire situation.