Delhi: How and where Covid vax will roll out

By Ashish Srivastava

New Delhi, Jan 13 : : The robust preparations ahead the D-day when the world’s biggest immunization exercise against the Covid-19 starts, are underway at the national capital.

The Delhi government has designated Seventy-Five hospitals where the inoculation of Covid vaccines would be initiated 16 January onwards.

Total 38 private and 37 government hospitals have been finalised where the Covid immunization would inaugurate in the city.However, the vaccination points will be scaled-up in coming weeks as the vaccination drive progresses.

These centres will start the drive with immuzing around 2.25 lakh healthcare workers in the capital as decided in the phase I of the vaccination exercise. The vaccination will include the frontline and other priority groups decided by the Centre in further stages.

The government will provide a staff of 7-8 people at each vaccination site. The staff includes security personnel, nurses, paramedics and a doctor. Three rooms are designated for the vaccination at each site divided into a waiting area, inoculation room and observation area post vaccination. A reception desk is created before the rooms for the registration and verification of the beneficiaries who would be called via Co-WIN app.

The 75 vaccination sites are spread across the eleven districts of the capital city. However, the North East Delhi has received the lowest number of vaccination centres (2) followed by East Delhi (5).

IANS has furnished the complete list of vaccination centres divided as per the districts.

Central Delhi:

1. Lok Nayak Hospital

2. St. Stephen’s Hospital

3. GB Pant Hospital

4. B.L. Kapoor Hospital

5. Ganga Ram Hospital

6. Dr. NC Joshi Hospital

7. Tirath Ram Shah Hospital

8. Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital

9. Burari Hospital

East Delhi

10. Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital

11. Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya

12. Max Patparganj

13. Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital

14. Metro Hospital

New Delhi

15. NDMC Charak Palika Hospital

16. Delhi Cantonment General Hospital

17. Primus Super Specialty Hospital

18. Northern Railway Central Hospital

19. Kalawati Saran Children Hospital

20. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

21. Indian Spinal Injuries Centre

North Delhi

22. Maharishi Valmiki Hospital

23. Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital

24. Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital

25. Maha Durga Charitable Trust

North East Delhi

26. JPC Hospital

27. Panchsheel Hospital

North West Delhi

28. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

29. Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

30. Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital

31. Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital

32. Shree Agrasen International Hospital

33. Fortis Hospital

34. Max Hospital

35. Jaipur Golden Hospital

36. Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

Shahdara

37. Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan

38. Delhi State Cancer Institute

39. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital

40. Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur

41. IG ESI Hospital

42. Shanti Mukand Hospital

South Delhi

43. Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

44. Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital

45. PSRI Hospital

46. AIIMS

47. ILBS Hospital

48. Sitaram Bhartia Hospital

49. Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital

50. Safdarjung Hospital

South East Delhi

51. Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre

52. Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital

53. ESI Hospital Okhla

54. Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital

55. Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

56. National Heart Institute

57. VIMHANS Hospital

58. Holy Family Hospital

59. Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

South West Delhi

60. Aakash Hospital

61. Manipal Hospital

62. Ayushman Hospital

63. Venkateshwar Hospital

64. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital

65. RTRM Hospital

66. Dada Dev Hospital

West Delhi

67. Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital

68. Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital

69. Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital

70. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital

71. Super Speciality Hospital C 2B Janakpuri

72. Action Cancer Hospital

73. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital

74. Mata Chanan Devi Hospital

75. Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute

–IANS

str/ash