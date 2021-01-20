Delhi man denies giving triple talaq, alleges wife seeking media trial to gain sympathy

New Delhi: A man, who was accused by his wife of over two-decades of giving ‘triple talaq’ because she “failed to give him a son”, on Wednesday denied the allegations against him.

Danish Hashim, director of an industry body based in New Delhi, has denied allegations including ‘triple talaq’ by the complainant Huma Hashim.

Huma Hashim claimed that Danish Hashim to whom she was married for 23 years and with whom she had two daughters aged 20 and 18, had pronounced ‘triple talaq’ to divorce her. She has approached Delhi’s Saket court.

Danish Hashim issued a statement and alleged that Huma Hashim is “provoking a media trial” and seeking to invite sympathies of people through “false story” in an attempt to “influence the decision of the court” and also “harass him mentally”.

“I strongly deny all the allegations including triple talaq. I never uttered triple talaq nor it is valid in the Shia sect of the Muslims, which self and wife both belong to. Earlier Huma had filed numerous charges against me at New Friends Colony Police Station, New Delhi on April 13, 2020, which were thoroughly investigated by the police and they reached the conclusion that charges were baseless,” the statement said.

Danish Hashim claimed that Huma Hashim subsequently lodged a complaint against the Investigating Officer (IO) to the vigilance cell of police, “while also pressurizing them through the Delhi Women Commission”.

He alleged that attempt was made to take away his job.

Danish Hashim said she subsequently lodged a case against under section 156(3), which was dismissed by Metropolitan Court in Delhi in September last year.

He said thereafter filed “revision” against the order in the session court of Saket, which is pending hearing and order.

“Since the matter is sub-judice, it would not be appropriate to dwell further into the details at this stage but suffice to mention that I have been a victim of domestic violence for years, which culminated into myself being forced out of my own house,” he said.

The matter is listed for pre-summoning evidence on February 27, 2021, in Saket Court.

Source: ANI