Delhi: Man suffers minor injuries while extinguishing fire

New Delhi: A man suffered minor burn injuries while he was extinguishing a fire that broke out from a small LPG cylinder in Okhla Phase-1 here on Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.
The incident took place at the Mazdoor Kalyan Camp, they said.
The DFS said a call was received at 9.32 am about the fire after which six fire tenders were sent to the spot.
The fire was from a small LPG cylinder kept in a hut and one man suffered minor burn injuries on his hands while extinguishing it, a senior fire official said.
The fire was brought under control within minutes, he said.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.