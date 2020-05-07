Delhi: Man suffers minor injuries while extinguishing fire

New Delhi: A man suffered minor burn injuries while he was extinguishing a fire that broke out from a small LPG cylinder in Okhla Phase-1 here on Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

The incident took place at the Mazdoor Kalyan Camp, they said.

The DFS said a call was received at 9.32 am about the fire after which six fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire was from a small LPG cylinder kept in a hut and one man suffered minor burn injuries on his hands while extinguishing it, a senior fire official said.

The fire was brought under control within minutes, he said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.