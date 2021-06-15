Delhi may have to wait for another week for monsoon

New Delhi: A westerly trough has impeded the rapid progress of the monsoon in northwest India and it will take seven to 10 more days for the wind system to reach Delhi, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

“Due to the adverse influence of mid-latitude westerlies, a hiatus in further advance of Southwest monsoon into remaining parts of northwest India. The situation is being monitored continuously and will be updated on a daily basis,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre said.

“The delay may be for 7-10 days. The situation will be more clear tomorrow,” he added.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15 — 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

However, light rainfall is predicted in the capital on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.