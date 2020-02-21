Delhi Metro: Services at Yellow Line resume after brief halt

A+ A-

New Delhi: Yellow line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), running from Delhi Haat INA to Huda City Centre, resumed after a brief halt on Friday.

Due to the inadvertent delay, several passengers remained stranded on the metro platform at the peak hours in the morning. The cause of delay, however, remains to be unknown.

“Yellow Line Update. Delay in service from Delhi Haat INA to Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted at 10 a.m.

After about 20 minutes, the rail corporation again tweeted that normal services have been restored. “Yellow Line Update Normal service has resumed.”

The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.