Delhi metro to begin service at 6 am on Sunday for UPSC candidates

New Delhi: The services of the Delhi metro to begin at 6 am from terminal stations of all lines on October 4 (Sunday) as a measure to facilitate the students for the UPSC examinations.

The DMRC in a statement on Sunday, September 20, had said that the regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.

Source: ANI