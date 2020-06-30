Delhi Metro to remain shut ‘until further notice’

By Neha Updated: June 30, 2020, 7:03 pm IST
Delhi Metro

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that it will remain closed for commuters until further notice.

The development came a day after the government issued an array of fresh guidelines for the next phase of unlocking. As per the guidelines, metro rail services will remain shut.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC stated: “Public Service Announcement. In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice.”

In Delhi, metro services have been shut since March 22, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the ‘Janta Curfew’. Even though other transport services have now been allowed as part of the relaxations, metro service remains to be barred.

Source: IANS
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close