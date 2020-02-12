Delhi police arrest 10 persons in Gargi College molestation case

A+ A-

New Delhi: Ten persons who were allegedly involved in the molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College in New Delhi last week have been arrested by police, according to reports.

The Delhi police said that it has examined footage from 23 CCTV cameras installed at Gargi College, out of which three were focused on the ground where the fest was taking place.

The police also said that it has formed 11 teams to look into the technical details of the footage. The teams would also be looking into the recordings of CCTV cameras installed around the college.

The police said that it was not informed by the college about the festival. If it had done so, the department would have posted policemen in the area.

It also said that the college did not lodge any complaint until very late. The college and police came into action only after some of the affected girls posted their horrible experiences on the social media. The students alleged that a group of men gate crashed the event and molested them. The festival was held on February 6.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has issued an advisory asking its colleges to ensure the safety of women employees and students.