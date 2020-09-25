Delhi Police arrest 2 for betting on IPL match

New Delhi, Sep 26 : Delhi police arrested two gamblers for indulging in a betting racket during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match and seized Rs 27,500 cash, a box of portable manual telephone exchange with seven mobile phones, One HP laptop for maintaining accounts, One Sony LED TV with Wi-fi Set Top Box, One notepad have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

A case of gambling has been registered against the accused at Punjabi Bagh police station of West Delhi.

“In view to curb and look on to betting rackets on IPL T-20 Cricket match, a team of Special Staff West District was directed to detect and take necessary action against such criminals. A raid was conducted in Punjabi Bagh on the basis of an information and two persons were arrested,” said a senior police officer.

The accused have been identified as Shamit Bhasin and Amarjeet Singh. They were using a box of portable manual telephone exchange with the mobile phones, laptop and notepad for writing bets.

During interrogation, they revealed that they started operating as IPL’s bookie after their business crashed due to lockdown.

Recently they had taken one box of portable manual telephone exchange, seven new mobile numbers for the purpose of betting and circulated the number among the people they knew.

Anyone, who wanted to place any bet could call on these mobile numbers during the IPL matches and place a bet of their choice. They had also issued written slips to those who placed bet on team of their choice.

They installed an automated betting assistant programme on the laptop for keeping the account balances of different punters. Till their apprehension they have written a bet of approximately Rs 18.5 Lakhs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.