Delhi Police commissioner visits Singhu border

New Delhi, Dec 26 : Delhi Police commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Saturday visited the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) where the farmers are protesting against the Central farm laws for the past one month.

Accompanied by senior officers, Shrivastava met the police and paramilitary staff deployed at the protest site for over a month now.

“Visited Singhu border in north Delhi where Delhi Police and Central Police Forces are deployed for over one month. They are doing a good job regarding Farmers’ agitation. Suitable arrangements are in place for their food and protection against cold and Covid,” Srivastava tweeted.

Earlier, the commissioner had visited the Tikri border on December 11 and met the police and CAPF personnel deployed in the agitation site. During the late-night visit, he had interacted with the police staff deployed at the border.

As the ongoing farmers’ agitation entered its 31st day on Saturday, a group of 40 farmers’ union leaders announced that the government-farmer dialogue will resume with the sixth round of talks on Tuesday. The group reiterated that repealing the three contentious farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was their “first and foremost” demand followed by all other issues.

