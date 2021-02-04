Delhi police files case against Greta Thunberg for tweeting in support of farmers’ protest

New Delhi: Delhi police has filed a case today against teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg after she tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest.

She has been accused of “criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity” in a case filed by the Delhi Police today over her tweets on the farmer protests.

Soon after the news was out, Greta Thunberg surprised everyone with a new tweet: “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.”

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

Today, the Swedish climate activist shared a “toolkit” advising people on how to show support for the protests. Delhi Police officers said it “exposes the conspiracy by an organized overseas network” to instigate the farmer protests.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

She also suggested organizing protests near the closest Indian embassy on February 13 and 14.

Greta Thunberg’s tweets in support of the protests are among many posts including that of Rihanna’s which have drawn international attention over the past two days to the farmers’ agitation.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday released a strong statement against them, saying, “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”