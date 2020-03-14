Delhi Police intercepted suspects’ calls during Delhi riots

A+ A-

New Delhi: As police continue to interrogate Salman, one of the accused in Delhi violence, it is learnt that the Delhi Police Special Cell was secretly listening to the mobile phone conversation between suspects Musa and Salman, residents of Chand Bagh area, during the riots.

The Delhi Police Special Cell and Special Branch (Intelligence Wing) became alert as soon as Salman told Musa that he had stabbed a man in the middle of the crowd.

“As soon as the riots broke out in Northeast Delhi, our teams (Special Cell and Special Branch) reached the spot. We reached there with the hope that perhaps we will get some important information related to the riots and rioters. Because the local police was busy in controlling the deteriorating condition of law and order,” a senior Delhi Police Special Cell officer told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

“We (Special Cell) started intercepting few numbers. These numbers were operating in Northeast Delhi. On one of the numbers, the Speacial Cell heard two people talking about the violence. However, the suspects’ indentity couldn’t be revealed then. Yes, a suspect was telling the other that he had stabbed the person who was beaten by the mob. ‘I have run away from the spot after stabbing him’,” the police officer said.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell sources, “The identity of the suspcets Salman and Musa was revealed when the details of the mobile numbers were found. Further investigation revealed that Salman had kept many other sub-names like Haseen, Mulla.”

“The teams of Delhi Police, which are investigating the riots in North East Delhi district, have come to know that Salman, a resident of Aligarh (UP), stabbed Ankit Sharma, who was almost killed in the mob beating.”

Salman was living in Sundar Nagari area during the violence in Chand Bagh and Mustafabad areas (on February 24 and 25).